The League of Women Voters of Fairfax will host a candidate forum on Monday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. for those vying for Fairfax County Board of Supervisors chairman and at-large School Board seats.
The event will be held at the Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Center Parkway in Fairfax.
After a moderated discussion, there will be the opportunity to meet the candidates.
For information on this and other upcoming candidate forums, see the Website at www.lwv-fairfax.org.
