Fairfax County residents usually pass park-bond referendums with about 70 percent of the vote, but county Park Authority officials still want the public to know what they stand to gain by passing the measure that will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) is seeking $112 million in general-obligation bonds, of which $100 million would go toward the agency’s initiatives and $12 million to support the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority (NOVA Parks).
FCPA would allot 53 percent of the bond proceeds to park renovations and upgrades, 28 percent for new park development, 12 percent for natural- and cultural-resource management and 7 percent for land acquisition and open-space preservation.
Those spending categories are fixed by law and cannot be altered after the package is approved, said Timothy Hackman, Dranesville District representative on FCPA’s board.
Proposed initiatives on the upcoming bond referendum include:
• Design for improvements at South Run and Providence District RECenters.
• Improvements to Cub Run RECenter and Lake Fairfax Park.
• Renewal or replacement of the Audrey Moore and Lee District RECenters.
• Design work for the parking lot at Turner Farm Park’s equestrian area.
• Funding for Mastenbrook grants to leverage FCPA’s partnerships with other organizations.
• Community-park renovations, including ones at Dowden Terrace Park.
• Irrigation replacement at the Laurel Hill and Oak Marr golf courses.
• Renovations and upgrades at Mount Vernon Woods Park and McLean Central Park.
• System-wide renovations and life-cycle needs for playgrounds, irrigation and lighting systems, restrooms, picnic shelters, bridges and trails.
• Natural-resource stewardship, including county-wide ecological restoration and design work for a new visitor center at Riverbend Park in Great Falls, which would be located on higher ground from the flooding-prone Potomac River.
• Cultural-resource stewardship, including archaeological work during capital improvements, support for the resident-curator program and the first construction phase for an archaeology-and-collections facility in Lorton.
• Development of new parks and facilities, including a second ice rink at Mount Vernon RECenter, development of Ruckstuhl Park, build-out of a complex with 90-foot baseball diamonds for county-wide use and tournaments, design of improvements at Salona Park in McLean, and new trails and stream crossings.
The Park Authority finances capital improvements with bonds because this allows the projects to be completed sooner than if the county first accumulated the necessary cash, said spokesman Judy Pedersen. Bonds also spread out payments over a longer period, allowing future users to help finance the projects instead of just the current generation.
FCPA plans its capital improvements on a five-year cycle, and every decade conducts a needs assessment, the most recent of which was finished in 2016.
That most recent needs assessment showed county residents strongly support the county’s park system, with 87 percent of respondents having visited an FCPA park within the past year, but also that the agency’s facilities are starting to show wear and tear, officials said.
According to the survey, which drew 4,665 responses, 93 percent of residents indicated county parks were very or extremely important to their quality of life. But between 2007 and 2015, residents’ satisfaction with the park system dipped from 74 percent to 57, officials said.
The public has used county parks 143 percent more during the pandemic, officials said. Those facilities were among the few recreational options available to residents who had been cooped up in their houses during the initial months of the crisis.
“Our parks just can’t keep up,” said Anna Bentley, manager of FCPA’s planning branch. “We’re loving our parks to death.”
About two-thirds of the authority’s revenue stream comes from park users, the remainder being subsidized by county tax dollars and other source.
While many FCPA revenue sources dipped severely during the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency’s golf courses have been rebounding well because they easily adopted the new public-health measures, Hackman said.
Those golf revenues especially are welcome following last year’s lackluster results, which were due to heavy rains, he said.
The county’s park-bond referendum will be the 14th since 1959. That first referendum raised $4 million for the Park Authority; the most recent, in 2016, was the highest ever at $94.7 million.
