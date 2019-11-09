They won’t take office until the start of 2020, but Fairfax County elected officials will be sworn into office on Monday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Fairfax County Government Center.
In addition to the 10 members of the Board of Supervisors, oaths will be taken by newly elected constitutional officers and members of the Northern Virginia Soil and Water Conservation District.
The community is invited. A reception will precede the ceremony from 5 to 6 p.m.
