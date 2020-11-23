A record 605,023 Fairfax County residents voted in the Nov. 3 election, but county election officials handled the deluge largely without major hiccups, Electoral Board secretary Katherine Hanley told county supervisors Nov. 17.
Hanley thanked a plethora of county staffers, ranging from County Executive Bryan Hill and school officials to the Government Center’s security team, for their help in pulling off the massive task.
“It really did take a Fairfax County village,” she said, adding, “Election Day is not a day, it’s not even a week and it certainly isn’t over at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.”
Pandemic-related exhortations for people to vote early, either in person or by mail, proved highly successful. County voters mailed in more than 222,000 ballots (including about 85,000 from dropboxes), far outdistancing 2016’s total of 44,000.
Slightly more than 192,000 people voted early in person (compared with about 77,000 in 2016), bringing the total number of absentee ballots cast to 414,381. Voters also turned in 4,389 ballots. Just 186,253 voters cast their ballots in person this year, compared with 432,111 four years ago.
“Nobody showed up much at the polls,” Hanley said. “There were no lines anywhere. It was even lower than we thought.”
The enormous 79.4-percent voter turnout also was less than some election officials expected, she added.
The county’s elections operation was massive this year, with 3,827 officers on Election Day and 140 in reserve. During the election process, about 700 officers decided to stop serving and the county replaced them all, Hanley said.
“We did not have difficulty recruiting Election Day officers,” she said, but added that finding people to staff satellite offices was harder because of the longer time commitment involved. Another 260 pages from 30 local schools supplemented those officers’ efforts.
Election officers’ training was conducted online because of the pandemic. The county conducted two Zoom meetings for about 1,000 officers each, plus another for about 500 election chiefs and assistant chiefs, she said.
“Yes, we took over the Government Center,” Hanley said of the election effort. “We were pretty much on every floor and we spent a lot of time as well in the cafeteria and in the print shop. And of course we did sneak into the board auditorium for the security meeting. There was no place else to do that.”
Election officials used those Government Center rooms for four to six weeks, but this did not interfere much with county operations because many of the building’s employees were teleworking during the pandemic, she said.
The county this year had a record 787,214 registered voters, including 761,547 active voters and 25,667 inactive ones. This compares with 2016’s total of 747,675 registered voters, including far fewer active voters (683,634) and far more inactive ones (64,041), she said.
Officials ordered ballots in four languages and had 1 million of the 17-inch-long ballots printed.
Fairfax County initially mailed out 152,727 absentee ballots in mid-September, 45 days before the November election. Plenty of other absentee voters also stood in long lines at the Fairfax County Government Center and multiple satellite-voting locations and ran their ballots through voting machines, Hanley said.
Officials do not know if the sudden surge in absentee voting prompted by the pandemic will become a long-term trend, she said.
“The change in voter habits to no-excuse early voting will require significant structural changes in voting opportunities and vote processing,” she said, citing the need for more satellite-voting locations, longer voting hours and maybe more days for voting – all of which would require more workers. Curbside voting procedures should be communicated more effectively and the process for reporting election results requires further attention, she said.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay (D) praised election officials’ efforts, citing the impact of new election laws, record-high voter turnout and the pandemic.
“It was a beautiful thing to see our county government supporting democracy, access, making sure that every vote could be recorded and counted,” he said.
Supervisors did have some suggestions, however. Supervisor Penelope Gross (D-Mason) said voters needed to know that curbside services provided voting access, but did not give them priority over others. She also wanted the county to secure additional voting locations early, saying it was easier to cancel those spaces than find them later out of necessity.
Supervisor Daniel Storck (D-Mount Vernon) suggested satellite-voting hours of operation should align more closely with those of the Government Center, so as not to confuse voters. Doing so would increase staffing costs, however, Hanley said.
Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) thanked the election team for its “almost superhuman effort” and said voters also deserve kudos.
“They demonstrated patience, persistence and a businesslike approach to making sure their voice was heard and their vote got counted,” he said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.