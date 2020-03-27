Fairfax County supervisors on March 24 unanimously agreed to change the locations of two polling places in time for June 9 elections.
Following county staff’s recommendations, supervisors agreed to move Nottoway precinct in Providence District from Hunter House at Nottoway Park, 9601 Courthouse Road in the Vienna area, to Marshall Road Elementary School, located at 730 Marshall Road, S.W.
The change will make the precinct more accessible and convenient for voters, county officials said.
In addition to those factors, there has been at least one reported injury at the Hunter House polling station, plus concerns about lighting and the site’s parking lot during mornings and evenings, said Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence).
Supervisors also agreed to move the Lorton precinct in Mount Vernon District from Lorton Library 9520 Richmond Highway, to Lorton Station Elementary School, 9298 Lewis Chapel Road, where it share space with the Lorton Station precinct.
Lorton Library was scheduled to be closed for renovations on April 11 and county officials tentatively plan to return Lorton precinct’s polling place there when the library reopens in 2021. Given the COVID-19 outbreak, the project’s schedule may need to be adjusted.
