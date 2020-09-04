Fairfax County residents on Nov. 3 will have the chance to vote on $90 million worth of bonds to upgrade four libraries.
Improvements at George Mason, Sherwood, Kingstowne and Patrick Henry libraries would boost their operational efficiency and energy usage, upgrade technology to improve Internet and computer capabilities, and result in increased capacity, enlarged children’s areas and more meeting rooms, agency officials said.
If approved by voters, the $23 million Patrick Henry Library project, done in collaboration with the town of Vienna, would result in a new, two-story library and a parking structure with 125 spaces for library users and 88 for the general public.
Patrick Henry Library was built in 1971 and last renovated in 1995. The new 21,000-square-foot library would have three times as much space as the current building.
The bond would raise $15 million for upgrades at George Mason Regional Library in Annandale, which was built in 1967 and last renovated in 1997. Another $18 million would finance improvements at Sherwood Regional Library in Mount Vernon, which was constructed in 1969 and last upgraded in 1992.
The Sherwood and George Mason regional libraries would receive new HVAC systems, updated restrooms and other improvements designed to extend the useful life of those buildings, library officials said.
The $34 million Kingstowne Regional Library project would build a new 30,000-square-foot facility in the Franconia area, doubling the amount of space available at the current community library.
The project also would co-locate at the same site a childcare center, the county police department’s Franconia District Station, Lee District supervisor’s office, a small local-history museum and the Center for Active Adults, said Jessica Hudson, director of Fairfax County Public Library.
“It’s kind of one-stop shopping for government services,” she said.
The multi-use facility would have a parking structure with spaces for the public and a secured area for police vehicles, Hudson said.
The current Kingstowne Library occupies leased space in a shopping center in Mount Vernon District, but the new one would be built in Lee District, Hudson said.
Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the library system’s capital-improvement initiatives continue to move forward, including one construction project.
Lorton Library closed with the system’s other facilities in March, but had been scheduled to do so anyway in April to prepare for renovations, the addition of 6,000 square feet of space and construction of the new Lorton Community Center.
Officials held an Aug. 22 groundbreaking ceremony for that project, which should be finished in spring or summer 2022, Hudson said.
