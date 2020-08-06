The Arlington County Democratic Committee has tapped its Joint Campaign leadership team, which is coordinating efforts of the various Democratic political campaigns across the county.
State Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun) is joined by Corey Barton, Rachael Feldman, Robert Julien and Alexandra Zins in co-chairing the effort.
The Joint Campaign works to streamline efforts in local races (this year they include one County Board seat and two School Board seats) and also to coordinate with campaigns for Congress and the presidential election.
Another Arlington Democratic Party Press Release repackaged as "News". Barbara Favola has been elected to public office for almost 25 years. How about the SG asking her how this formerly livable suburban county got to be an expensive urbanized mess over the quarter century she's been in office?
