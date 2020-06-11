With no last-minute surprises before the June 9 filing deadline, there will be a two-way race for the lone Arlington County Board seat on the Nov. 3 ballot, and a three-way contest for the two open seats on the School Board.
Democratic incumbent Libby Garvey will be challenged by Audrey Clement in the County Board race. If the lineup sounds familiar, Clement also took on Garvey four years ago, with Garvey coming away with a substantial victory.
Republicans attempted, but failed, to find a candidate in the race.
For School Board, Democrat endorsees Cristina Diaz-Torres and David Priddy will go up against independent Symone Walker for the seats currently occupied by Nancy Van Doren and Tannia Talento, who opted against re-election bids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.