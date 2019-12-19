Want to take on Donald Trump for Virginia’s votes at the Republican National Convention? Here’s how – but be forewarned, it requires a checkbook.
The Republican Party of Virginia has opted to choose its preferred presidential candidate at the party’s quadrennial convention in May, with President Trump expected to win Virginia’s support en route to the 2020 national convention in Charlotte in August.
But other prospective candidates have until Jan. 15 to submit paperwork to compete in the Virginia convention’s preference poll, which will determine how the Old Dominion’s national-convention delegates will be instructed to vote in the first (and probably only) ballot.
Getting on the GOP’s preference-poll ballot will require a little paperwork and a lot of cash – $20,000 is the filing fee.
Virginia Democrats, who have a wider field of candidates seeking the presidential nomination, have opted for a primary in March to allocate delegates for that party’s convention, to be held in Milwaukee in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.