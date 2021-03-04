[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
They were political opponents two years ago, but in 2021 Julius “J.D.” Spain Sr. is a part of Team Lopez.
Spain, who challenged Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) in the 2019 Democratic primary, on March 3 announced his support of Lopez for re-election.
“More than ever, we need a leader in Richmond who is engaged with our community and understands the challenges that embedded local and state policies have on our district,” Spain said in a statement released by the Lopez campaign. “A representative who will advocate for communities of color, for equity, for minority-owned and small businesses, and substantive change.”
“We need [Lopez] back in Richmond for another term and he has my unwavering endorsement for reelection,” Spain said.
Spain, who serves as chair of the Arlington branch of the NAACP, garnered about one-third of the vote against Lopez in the 2019 primary. This year, Lopez is being challenged in the primary by educator Karishma Mehta.
The 49th District is centered on the Columbia Pike corridor and adjoining areas in Baileys Crossroads. It is considered a safe Democratic seat; no Republicans or independents have filed to run.
