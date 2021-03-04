[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Former U.S. Rep. Jim Moran (D-8th) has endorsed the gubernatorial bid of Terry McAuliffe.
“As governor, Terry will take bold action to support workers and small businesses who have been hurt the most by this pandemic, as well as make the kind of investments that will bolster our workforce,” Moran said in a statement released by the McAuliffe campaign.
McAuliffe, who served as a governor from 2014-18, is seeking a return engagement by running in the June Democratic primary.
He has picked up the endorsement of a number of members of the Arlington legislative delegation, including state Sens. Adam Ebbin, Barbara Favola and Janet Howell and Del. Alfonso Lopez.
In 2009, Moran’s brother – Brian Moran – ran in the three-way Democratic nomination contest for governor with McAuliffe and Creigh Deeds. Deeds won the nomination but went on to lose the general election to Republican Robert McDonnell. When McAuliffe became governor in 2014, he tapped Brian Moran as his Secretary of Public Safety, a position he continues to hold in the administration of Gov. Ralph Northam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.