Robin Frye has lived in Dumfries for 20 years, and she sees a proposed gaming parlor as a way to bring new business and new jobs for young people.
“We need something to pep things up,” Frye said, noting that she has traveled to visit casinos in West Virginia and Maryland.
The fate of the planned Colonial Downs gaming facility in Dumfries, the first in Northern Virginia, hinges on a question on the ballot for town residents in November.
Company staff recently held an information session on the company’s plans for the local parlor. They say bringing a “Rosie’s” gaming center would create 150 new jobs.
It would also mean and a new stream of revenue for the town, and a new entertainment venue for residents and tourists, with 150 slot-like machines, a restaurant and live entertainment.
Before Colonial Downs can start selecting a location, the company needs approval from a majority of voters in town on Nov. 5. The town’s 2,715 registered voters will be asked to allow pari-mutuel wagering in the town. If voters approve the referendum, Colonial Downs would be allowed to open a satellite betting facility in accordance with state law.
Frye said the new jobs could help people living paycheck to paycheck to earn more money, she said.
Dumfries resident Lavance Johnson is skeptical of the proposal. He wonders how it will affect traffic, local property values and tax rates.
Johnson, a resident of the town for two decades, said the proposed facility would have positive and negative effects. He said the new jobs aren’t promised to Dumfries residents.
He said he wants more information about how traffic will be impacted and how the company will give back to the community. He said he’s worried about people with low incomes or fixed incomes who could be forced out if the real estate property tax rate or real estate property values increase because of the new gaming site.
“There are a lot of people who can’t sell and leave,” Johnson said.
He said he’s interested in knowing where the location is proposed to be, because that will affect whether or not roads and U.S. 1 will be able to handle the additional traffic. The company has not yet determined a location.
“There’s too much traffic in the area,” Johnson said.
Colonial Downs Group opened its first Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in New Kent County with 600 gaming machines in April and its second Rosie’s in Vinton with 150 machines in May. The company also opened a Rosie’s with 700 machines in Richmond in June, and another Rosie’s is under construction in Hampton.
The sites include simulcast horse racing, with a restaurant, bar and gift shop. Colonial Downs also held its first day of live racing in New Kent County on Aug. 8.
The locality where a gaming facility is located receives 0.5% of all wagering that is made.
Mark Hubbard, spokesman for Colonial Downs, said the proposed Dumfries site is comparable in size to the company’s Vinton location. That site employs 152 people at a 15,452-square-foot facility, and Colonial Downs has paid about $251,000 to Vinton since opening in May, Hubbard said.
New town revenue could be transformational, Hubbard said. Colonial Downs estimates that the town would receive about $640,000 in annual local gaming taxes from the proposed Rosie’s in Dumfries.
The town’s budget for fiscal year 2020, which began on July 1, is $4.9 million, according to the town’s budget. Rosie’s in Dumfries is not proposed to have live racing.
Hubbard said the average salary and benefits for employees is $47,000. Jobs include surveillance, security, ambassadors to assist players, bartenders, servers, managers, operations and information technology.
Hubbard said about 20% of their staff works in surveillance and security. The company also has video and lots of lighting in the parking lot.
“People won’t come to play unless they feel safe,” Hubbard said. “Our business model only works if people feel safe.”
Last year, the Virginia General Assembly approved the introduction of slot-like Historical Horse Racing machines.
