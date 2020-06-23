Republican Daniel Gade will challenge Sen. Mark Warner in November.

A professor and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, Gade won the three-person GOP primary Tuesday. He faced Woodbridge resident Thomas Speciale and Nottoway County resident Alissa Baldwin.

All results are unofficial until certified later this week. Warner, a Democrat, is seeking his third term in the Senate. He was first elected in 2008 and re-elected in 2014.

GOP Senate Votes Percent Gade 204,599 67.45 Speciale 43,908 14.48 Baldwin 54,826 18.07

99.98% reporting

Congressional primaries

Qasim Rashid won the 1st District Democratic primary and will challenge Rep. Rob Wittman in the fall. The Republican was first elected in 2006. The 1st District includes portions of Stafford and Prince William counties.

DEM D01 Votes Percent Rashid 21,724 52.85 Williams 19,384 47.15

99.59% reporting

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th, won his primary. He faced a challenge from Zainab Mohsini. Connolly was first elected to represent the district in 2008.

DEM D11 Votes Percent Connolly 50,189 77.78 Mohsini 14,341 22.22

99.39% reporting

In the 5th Congressional District, which includes Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, University of Virginia professor Dr. Cameron Webb easily won a four-way race for the Democratic nomination. Webb will face Republican Bob Good, who won his party's nomination in a drive-through convention earlier this month, unseating incumbent Denver Riggleman.

Manassas City Council

Manassas Democrats picked three candidates for the ballot for City Council in November. In unofficial results, Vice Mayor Pamela Sebesky, council member Mark Wolfe and Tom Osina secured spots on the ballot. Helen Anne Zurita finished in fourth place.

Manassas City Council Votes Pct. Pamela J. Sebesky 1,561 30.6% Mark Wolfe 1,374 26.9% Tom C. Osina 1,308 25.6% Helen Anne Zurita 863

100% reporting

DEMOCRATS

According to federal campaign filings for the period from Jan. 1 to June 3, Rashid had raised $345,513, compared to $90,300 raised by Williams.

There were 27,549 voters in the 2018 Democratic primary in the 1st District.

REPUBLICANS

Gade raised $654,000 for his campaign through June 3, while Speciale raised $16,000 and Baldwin raised just under $5,000, according to federal election filings.

In 2018, the Republican primary for U.S. Senate drew 304,518 voters.