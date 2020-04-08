Arlington Democrats will have to wait an additional two weeks before deciding whether County Board Chairman Libby Garvey deserves a new term, or should be unseated.
Gov. Northam on April 8 used his executive authority to move the June 9 Democratic and Republican primaries to June 23 in an effort to address public-health concerns.
“Making these decisions now will help election officials prepare and implement the necessary changes,” Northam said. “This is about protecting the health and safety of Virginians during this pandemic, and ensuring our citizens can make their voices heard in a safe, fair and uniform manner.”
The governor used the extent of his power, which gives him authority to delay elections by up to two weeks. He also has asked the General Assembly to move local-government elections slated in a few Virginia communities (not Arlington) on May 5 to the Nov. 3 general election.
Garvey has served on the County Board since winning a special election in early 2012, succeeding Barbara Favola, who had been elected to the state Senate. Garvey won a full term in November 2012 and was re-elected in 2016.
Choun in 2018 unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination for County Board, picking up 40 percent of the vote against Matt de Ferranti, and has remained active in the local civic scene since.
The victor in the primary moves on to the general election, where the heavy turnout expected for the presidential election virtually guarantees Democratic victories in Arlington races. Perennial independent Audrey Clement also has filed to run. (Were Garvey to lose the primary, she could still serve out her entire term, which runs through Dec. 31.)
This County Board race is separate from a special election necessitated by the resignation of Erik Gutshall due to health concerns. The date of that election is uncertain, but likely will be held sometime after the June 23 primary.
Also on June 23, Republicans statewide will select a U.S. Senate nominee to take on Democratic incumbent Mark Warner. There are no statewide Democratic primaries slated.
Voters in Virginia do not register by political party, so Arlington voters will be able to vote in either the Democratic County Board primary or the Republican U.S. Senate primary, but not both.
