Arlington County Board Chairman Libby Garvey holds a cash-on-hand advantage over challenger Chanda Choun in the Democratic primary slated for June 23.
Garvey had $24,204 in her campaign account as of March 31, while Choun had $13,817, according to figures reported April 15 by the Virginia Department of Elections.
For the reporting period covering Jan. 1 to March 31, Garvey picked up $27,761 in contributions, while Choun garnered $20,449, including $8,000 from himself.
At least so far, most elected Arlington officials are staying out of the fray: The only incumbents to contribute funds to either candidate in the first quarter were Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy, who gave $500 to Choun, and Treasurer Carla de la Pava, who gave $250 to Garvey.
Gov. Northam in early April used his executive authority to move the June 9 Democratic and Republican primaries to June 23 in an effort to address public-health concerns. It is possible the General Assembly could take further action on adjusting the date when it reconvenes on April 23, particularly since some localities are pressing to move the primary to the summertime in order to squeeze in municipal elections, originally slated for May 5, sometime in late June. Northam has recommended moving them to the November general election, a proposal that has drawn flak.
A veteran School Board member, Garvey has served on the County Board since winning a special election in early 2012, succeeding Barbara Favola, who had been elected to the state Senate. Garvey won a full term in November 2012 and was re-elected in 2016.
Challenger Chanda Choun in 2018 unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination for County Board, garnering 40 percent of the vote against eventual winner Matt de Ferranti, and has remained active in the local civic scene since.
The victor in the primary moves on to the general election, where the heavy turnout expected for the presidential election virtually guarantees Democratic victories in Arlington races.
(Were Garvey to lose the primary, she could still serve out her entire term, which runs through Dec. 31.)
Perennial independent Audrey Clement also has filed to run, and will be featured along with Garvey and Choun in a debate sponsored by the Arlington Chamber of Commerce and slated to be held (“virtually”) on May 12.
This County Board race is separate from a special election necessitated by the resignation of Erik Gutshall due to health concerns. The date of that election remains uncertain.
Also on June 23, Republicans statewide will select a U.S. Senate nominee to take on Democratic incumbent Mark Warner. There are no statewide Democratic primaries slated.
Voters in Virginia do not register by political party, so Arlington voters will be able to vote in either the Democratic County Board primary or the Republican U.S. Senate primary, but not both.
