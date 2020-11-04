Arlington County Board Chairman Libby Garvey may have won re-election in a relative walk, but it wasn’t the slam-dunk that some other candidates received.
Garvey’s challenger, independent Audrey Clement, won six of the county’s 54 precincts and tied in one (Oakridge), while Garvey rolled up vote totals in her base of South Arlington as well as in the absentee balloting.
Add it all up, and Garvey won 71.6 percent of the overall vote to 26.6 percent for Clement, with the remainder (just over 2,000 voters) writing in someone else.
Garvey’s margin of victory was slightly higher than four years ago, when she and Clement previously faced off. The two also battled twice along with other candidates in 2012 – in a special election and then in the subsequent general election – with Garvey winning each time. This year as in 2016, Republicans and the Arlington Green Party did not field candidates.
The precincts carried by Clement this time included Aurora Hills, Clarendon, Yorktown, Madison, Nottingham and, in the Courthouse area, AUSA. But her victories come with an asterisk, because it is impossible to discern the voting pattern of those living in those precincts who cast their ballots before Election Day. Garvey won 75 percent of early votes, which accounted for more than half the total cast in Arlington this year, so it’s likely that if those ballots were allocated to the precincts where the voters lived, Clement might not have picked up all, or even any, of the six precincts she carried.
Garvey may not be universally beloved by all Arlington Democrats – feelings remain raw over her behavior surrounding the Columbia Pike streetcar battle and subsequent support for independent John Vihstadt – but she was able to avoid a primary this year when Chanda Choun, who had announced plans to challenge her, dropped his bid against her to run instead in the July 7 County Board special election. (Takis Karantonis won the Democratic endorsement and the special election in that race, called to fill the seat of the late Erik Gutshall.)
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(1) comment
Double Asterisk ** Audrey Clement would have won last year if the Post and other local media (who could they be?) didn't cover up Christian Dorsey's financial shenanigans until after the election. As for this year, as usual McCaffrey depicted Audrey Clement as a nuisance for running and giving voters a clear choice. (What other alternatives does one have in a democracy for peaceful change of a government, besides elections?) McCaffrey also ignored the out-and-out hate speech by Garvey and her supporters directed at persons owning single family homes - calling SF homeowners "Racists". Of course, NoVA's PlutoCrats ALL own upscale SF homes. That did not bother McCaffrey, and the other local media VIPs who perennially boost Democratic candidates, since local media VIPs love the revenue they receive from upscale real estate advertising.
