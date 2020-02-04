Members of the Arlington Electoral Board on Feb. 1 approved the appointment of nearly 1,200 officers of election, who will serve as the backbone of Election Day activities in the county for the 12 months starting in April.
Recruiting, appointment and retention of election officers – who are paid a stipend for each election worked – is vital to ensuring a minimum of drama at polling places.
As a result, “we have pretty smooth elections in Arlington,” said Electoral Board Vice Chairman David Bell.
