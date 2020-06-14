Fifth Congressional District officials announced early Sunday morning that Bob Good — with 58.12 percent of the vote had won the 5th Congressional District Republican “convention” held Saturday at Lynchburg’s Tree of Life Ministries. Good’s win unseats one-term incumbent Congressman Denver Riggleman. Good will face the Democratic candidate in the November 3 general election.
According to local Roanoke and Lynchburg news sources, before the convention vote count began, Riggleman challenged the Campbell County ballot box, alleging voting irregularities and ballot stuffing.
Amy Friedenberger of the Roanoke Times tweeted Good’s comment in response to the charges: “That’s what losers say.”
Riggleman had also long criticized the way the convention was to be held. In response to the state’s COVID-19 pandemic emergency, the usually boisterous indoor, in-person convention was changed this year to a drive-through event at Tree of Life Ministries. From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. hundreds of cars carrying delegates streamed through the voting checkpoint held in the church’s parking lot. Friedenberger reported that of the 3,500 registered delegates, 2,537 voted in the convention, according to Melvin Adams, the district’s Republican Chairman.
Good gained wide support in Rappahannock County as local Republicans turned against Riggleman, citing his votes for immigration legislation.
“Denver Riggleman voted over and again to import hundreds of thousands of foreign workers for the H2B and other alphabet soup visa programs,” wrote Flint Hill resident Ron Maxwell in an email blast after the Primary results were announced. “President Trump campaigned on American jobs for American workers! Will Republican members of Congress get the message? Vote for more foreign workers and you’ll be voted out of office!”
The email was time-stamped 1:27 am.
In a phone call Saturday night, Demaris Miller, a delegate to the convention in Lynchburg, said she was “disappointed in how [Riggleman] was in Congress. He burned bridges.”
But another issue comes up time again in discussions of Riggleman that some Rappahannock Republicans object to — he officiated a same-sex marriage for a Congressional staff member and his partner.
Riggleman became an “accidental candidate” (so described by Miller in the Saturday night call) after his predecessor Congressman Tom Garrett admitted having an alcohol problem and abruptly withdrew from the race in 2018. Although Riggleman was backed by Rappahannock County Republicans at the time, and endorsed by President Donald Trump, sentiment turned against him in recent months within some factions of the GOP.
Good is a conservative supervisor from Campbell County and until recently a senior staff member of the Liberty University Athletics Department and chief fundraiser for athletics at the school.
But in yet another twist, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. endorsed Riggleman last year.
