The June 5 Arlington County Republican Committee filing deadline came and went with no candidates seeking the party’s nomination for the Nov. 3 County Board general-election race.
That, however, may not be the end of the story.
Republicans have until the state filing deadline of June 9 to have a candidate in place, and despite the lack of filers could still recruit one to take on Democratic County Board Chairman Libby Garvey. (The June 9 filing deadline arrived after the Sun Gazette’s print deadline; check back next week for updates.)
Garvey has served in the post since 2012. Also on the ballot will be perennial independent candidate Audrey Clement.
County Republicans have found candidate recruitment a challenge in recent years. They do have a nominee – Bob Cambridge – running in the July 7 special election to fill the seat of the late County Board member Erik Gutshall. Also on the ballot are Democrat Takis Karantonis and independent Susan Cunningham.
