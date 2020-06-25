Arlington’s election officials on June 23 had a real-world trial run for the upcoming County Board special election.
Turnout for the Republican U.S. Senate primary was predictably light in Democratic-heavy Arlington, but more than 3,600 people cast ballots, most of them in person.
“Things went well,” Arlington elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer told the Sun Gazette a day after the election. “Arlington’s dedicated election officers used the day to evaluate changes that might be needed for the July 7 special and Nov. 3 general elections.”
“The main concern is how to maintain social-distancing in smaller polling locations without creating lines,” Reinemeyer said.
About 78 percent of the Arlington voters who participated in the June 23 primary cast ballots in person at their local precincts, with the remainder either voting absentee in person before the election or sending ballots in by mail.
Statewide, Daniel Gade won the primary with a total of 68 percent of the vote in a three-way field. In Arlington, Gade also was the victor, but his percentage was about 10 points lower, with Alissa Baldwin garnering 29 percent of the vote (compared to 18 percent statewide) and Thomas Speciale II picking up 13 percent (14.5 percent statewide).
It is likely to be something of a hollow victory for Gade, who is unlikely to gain much traction – in Arlington or statewide – in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Warner did not face any intra-party challenges for the Democratic nomination.
Nonetheless, Virginia Republican leaders said they are ready for what lies ahead.
“It’s now time for Republicans to rally around their nominees and reload for the long fight ahead,” said Jack Wilson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia.
In the days leading up to the June 23 primary, Arlington election officials had to call an audible (to use football parlance) when Wakefield High School became unusable as a polling place due to air-conditioning problems. Election officials switched to Claremont Elementary School, which also will be used for the July 7 special election.
It’s likely that a larger percentage of the Arlington electorate will opt to use absentee voting (either in-person or by mail) in the special election than those voting in the Republican primary. Election officials are particularly hopeful that absentee voting will be extensive in the November general election, when turnout is expected to be significant and the the pandemic may still be a factor.
“We hope voters will opt for expanded mail or early-voting options that will be available in the fall,” Reinemeyer said.
