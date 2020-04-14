Some voters have already cast their absentee ballots in town elections in Haymarket, Occoquan and Quantico, but Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal to delay town elections from May 5 until Nov. 3 may mean they’ll need to vote, again.
The governor announced last week he would seek the move in response to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns that those heading to the polls for elections may be at risk of spreading the virus.
The move would require the approval of the Virginia General Assembly, which is set to reconvene April 22. Northam has also delayed the Congressional primaries from June 9 until June 23.
Haymarket Mayor David Leake is seeking re-election against Kenneth Luersen. Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta and Quantico Mayor Kevin Brown are on the ballot unopposed.
Haymarket voters will be choosing six council members from among nine candidates: incumbents Robert Day, Connor Leake, Chris Morris, Madhusudan Panthi and Steven Shannon and challengers Thomas Utz, Tracy Lynn Pater, Joe Pasanello and Robert Weir.
Occoquan has five candidates on the ballot for five council seats. There are three incumbents seeking re-election, Eliot Perkins, Cindy Fithian and Laurie Holloway, along with two other candidates: Jenn Loges and Krystyna Bienia.
In Quantico, nine candidates are vying to serve on the town council: Sammoto Yomosa Dabney, Otis Baker, Alice Toner, Earlene Clinton, Robin Langham, Ashley Rena Langham, Russell Kuhns, Virginia Macfarlan and Jason Stoltz.
Matt Wilson, senior deputy registrar with the Prince William Office of Elections, said the office has received six absentee ballots in the Quantico race, six absentee ballots in the Occoquan race and 11 in the Haymarket race.
Northam said he will recommend that current council members continue to serve past the current June 30 end date of their terms until candidates elected in November can be certified.
Wilson said he will provide updates when available, including policy or procedural changes that might impact voters.
Dumfries town elections are already set for November. Residents interested in running have until June 9 to register as a candidate with the office of elections.
The county’s election staff have planned to have about 465 election officers to make sure there are five election officers at each of the 93 polling sites in the county, Wilson said.
