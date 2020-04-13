New laws signed by Gov. Ralph Northam over the weekend will end Virginia’s voter ID law, make Election Day a state holiday and allow no-excuse absentee voting.
“Voting is a fundamental right, and these new laws strengthen our democracy by making it easier to cast a ballot, not harder,” Northam said. “No matter who you are or where you live in Virginia, your voice deserves to be heard. I’m proud to sign these bills into law.”
House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 111 allow early voting 45 days prior to an election without a stated excuse. You're currently required to have a reason that you can vote on Election Day.
House Bill 19
and Senate Bill 65
removes the requirement that voters show a photo ID prior to casting a ballot, a policy critics of said disproportionately impacts low-income individuals, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly and individuals with disabilities.
The governor also signed legislation implementing automatic voter registration for individuals accessing service at a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office or the DMV website. Another new law will expand absentee voting timelines.
That isn't the end to proposed changes. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased push for vote-by-mail legislation.
(1) comment
Only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote.
