The Great Falls Citizens Association will host a town-hall meeting with candidates for at-large and Dranesville District seats on the School Board on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Forestville Elementary School.
Candidates will deliver brief remarks, then answer questions posed by the moderator and public.
The community is invited, but seating is limited, so residents should plan on arriving early. For information, see the Website at www.gfca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.