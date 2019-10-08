The Great Falls Citizens Association will host a debate featuring candidates for the Dranesville District seat on the Board of Supervisors and the 34th District House of Delegates seat on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Great Falls Grange, 9818 Georgetown Pike.
The event will begin with a forum featuring 34th District candidates – Democratic incumbent Kathleen Murphy and Republican challenger Gary Pan. It will continue with a debate between Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) and his challenger, Republican Ed Martin.
State Sen. Barbara Favola (D-31st), who is unopposed, will make brief remarks during the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.