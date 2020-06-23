Del. Elizabeth Guzman is considering a run for lieutenant governor in the 2021 statewide elections.

Guzman has represented the 31st District since she was first elected in the Democratic wave in 2017.

A Peruvian immigrant and one of the first Latinas to win a seat in the House of Delegates, Guzman delivered the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in 2018.

“After building overwhelming statewide support in her run to become Virginia’s first Latina DNC member, Delegate Guzman is exploring a run to become the first woman and first Hispanic person to serve as Virginia's lieutenant governor with a potential Labor Day launch,” said Katie Baker, a spokeswoman for Guzman. “She will first engage in conversations with leaders in her Latino community as well as leaders in the Black, AAPI, LGBTQ+, immigrant and other marginalized communities; her labor union (AFSCME) and other labor unions; leaders in the Democratic Party, local Democratic committees, environmental and other progressive groups, grassroots activists, local elected officials and her supporters before coming to a decision. Their work over the past four years was instrumental in her election and re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates.”

If Guzman runs for lieutenant governor, it could leave a second seat open representing the Prince William County area in the House of Delegates.

Rep. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-2nd District, announced in May that she is seeking the party's nomination for governor.