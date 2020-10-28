There certainly have been advances in technology over recent decades, but the method of getting election results to the public on Nov. 3 will largely be of the low-tech, tried-and-true variety.
“It sounds very old-fashioned,” said Gretchen Reinemeyer, Arlington’s top election official, as she detailed the process her office uses to move vote totals from the precinct level to a waiting world.
Precincts across Virginia will close at 7 p.m., although if there are lines, everyone standing in one will be allowed to cast ballots before a final precinct-level tally is made.
Those tallies are then phoned into the county-government headquarters, where they are recorded by members of the Electoral Board and election-office staff as they come in. (Pollworkers in a number of county precincts vie to be the first to report in, sometimes getting the results tabulated by 7:10 p.m., although in presidential-election years such early reporting is often impractical.)
As sheets of precinct-level reports are compiled, they are reported to state election officials, who feed them into a central computer which – barring technological meltdowns – posts them online as they come in.
Mail-in and early-voting ballots will be tabulated at the county elections office and reported to state officials. When the dust settles, more than half of ballots in Arlington are likely to have been cast those ways, rather than traditional Election Day voting.
Do errors happen in the reporting? They can; transposing a few digits or flipping the results of various candidates is infrequent but does occur.
“All of that is audited” in a post-election canvass conducted by the Electoral Board, Reinemeyer said, although it is possible that unless a race is extremely close, some errors might not be caught and will make their way into the history books as the official tally.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
