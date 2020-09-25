“Missing middle” may be two words totaling 13 letters, but depending on which side of the Arlington political divide you are on, it may qualify as a single four-letter word.
The proposed housing policy, which in theory aims to find ways to stop Arlington from becoming an enclave of the very wealthy with some low-cost housing thrown in as fig leaf, came under withering attack from a veteran campaigner during the recent Arlington Committee of 100 County Board debate.
The missing-middle plan being touted by county leaders “will have just the opposite effect” as those leaders promise, independent candidate Audrey Clement said at the forum, held online due to public-health concerns.
“The county’s commitment to affordable housing is strictly token,” said Clement, who has made about a dozen runs for office, including four against Democrat Libby Garvey. She has yet to find success, and this year was the only candidate to file to take on the incumbent Garvey, who has served since 2012.
As she had in the past, Clement said the missing-middle plan will result in more density on residential parcels. That, she said, is designed not to lower costs of housing or provide more of it to lower-income households, but to increase the flow of tax revenue coming into the Arlington government’s coffers.
“Upzoning is gentrification on steroids, and that is where this county intends to go,” Clement said, while also taking a shot at affordable-housing providers whose construction cost of units “exceeds the cost of a luxury condo.”
Garvey, who over time must have become used to parrying Clement’s thrusts, acknowledged the phrase “missing middle” has become “much maligned” in some quarters. But she said it was not the bogeyman opponents paint it as.
“The point is to provide the gamut, to provide the different kinds of housing to meet the needs people have at different times,” she said.
And, Garvey said, all that is happening at the moment is a series of studies that will provide the basis “to have a really good foundation of a community-wide understanding of what the situation is right now.”
“We really need to be able to talk about it,” she said.
The debate, held Sept. 9, was the second in two days for Garvey and Clement, having faced off the night before in a forum sponsored by the Arlington County Civic Federation.
The two have shared space on the ballot three times in the past:
• In a 2012 County Board special election necessitated by the elevation of Barbara Favola to the state Senate, Garvey won 49.2 percent of the vote, Republican Mark Kelly 43.5 percent and Clement (running under the banner of the Green Party) 7 percent.
• In the 2012 general election, Garvey won 60.3 percent of the vote, Republican Matt Wavro 25.5 percent and Clement 12.9 percent.
• In the 2016 general election, Garvey won 70.8 percent, Clement 27.1 percent, with the 2.1 percent of voters who wrote in other names being higher than normal, suggesting some in the electorate weren’t enchanted with either option.
• • •
[thumbdown] to more biased and opinionated so-called "journalism" by Scott McCaffrey. McCaffrey should be concerned about the demise of political parties in Arlington, largely caused by greedy media owners and publishers who trade profits for supporting one-party government. As for "missing middle" housing...surprise...surprise...local housing VIPs who promote this "affordable housing" charade live in expensive single-family detached homes in upscale neighborhoods of single family detached homes.
