Arlington election officials have announced plans for two Saturday dates for in-person absentee voting in advance of the July 7 County Board special election.
Saturday voting will be available on June 20 and July 4, augmenting the usual Monday-to-Friday early voting that will begin May 22. (There will be no early voting on Friday, July 3.)
Democrat Takis Karantonis, Republican Bob Cambridge and independent Susan Cunningham are on the July 7 ballot, which will determine the successor to the late County Board member Erik Gutshall, who died in April.
The winner will serve the remaining 18 months of Gutshall’s term.
In-person absentee voting begins May 22, although county election officials are encouraging voters to request mail-in absentee ballots if possible.
For full information, see the Website at vote.arlingtonva.us.
