His three-year term doesn’t start for a few more weeks, but Matthew Weinstein is getting a jump-start on his tenure as Arlington’s newest Electoral Board member.
“I have very big shoes to bill,” said Weinstein, who will succeed David Bell in one of two Electoral Board slots currently reserved for Democrats. Come March 1, he will join Democrat Charlene Bickford and Republican Scott McGeary on the three-member panel.
A ceremonial swearing-in ceremony was held at the Electoral Board’s Feb. 1 meeting, with Weinstein taking the oath of office from Clerk of the Circuit Court Paul Ferguson.
Electoral Board posts are appointed by the Circuit Court of each Virginia jurisdiction, based on nominations submitted by the political party whose slot is up for appointment. In Arlington, the decision rests with Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr.
Historically, members of the Arlington Electoral Board have worked far more harmoniously together than some of their counterparts across the commonwealth. McGeary, the Republican member, praised Bell’s “distinction and class and caring” while on the board, and predicted Weinstein “will be a worthy successor.”
He certainly will be a successor who will be tested early, as his first day comes just two days before Virginia’s Democratic presidential primary on March 3. “Throw me into the deep end and see if I can swim,” Weinstein chuckled.
Active in politics on all levels – from local to national – and a former chief of staff to Del. Rip Sullivan (D-Fairfax-Arlington), Weinstein said his interest in joining the Electoral Board sprang from his desire to see voter-protection measures strengthened.
“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” he said of serving.
(Weinstein last fall married Jill Caiazzo, who is in her second two-year term as chair of the Arlington County Democratic Committee.)
In something of a valedictory, Bell – who served for many years as Arlington’s clerk of court before being tapped for the Electoral Board after his retirement – said at the Feb. 1 meeting he hoped Arlington and Virginia officials would be cognizant of the needs of election offices, which often find themselves “neglected in terms of resources.”
“This isn’t unique to Arlington – Arlington’s probably better than anywhere,” Bell said.
Bell noted that while he enjoyed the post, there is one thing he would not miss.
“I’ll be thankful not to get up at 4 a.m. [on election days],” he said.
