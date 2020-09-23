It’s always a longshot effort to try and defeat the Democratic sample ballot, but independent Arlington School Board candidate Symone Walker isn’t pulling punches in her quest for the job.
Walker is taking on the Democratic ticket of David Priddy and Cristina Diaz-Torres in the Nov. 3 election. And at the campaign-season opener – a debate sponsored by the Arlington County Civic Federation – Walker fired away at the current leadership of the all-Democratic School Board, saying the school system has a literacy crisis, blasting “educational red-lining,” arguing that the achievement gap has not been closed and, despite lavishing $20,000 apiece on them, “students are graduating semi-literate.”
That wasn’t all: Walker, a former co-chair of the education committee of the Arlington branch of the NAACP, ripped into the school-boundary process, saying schools today “are more segregated” than in the 1950s. While not actually true (Arlington public schools were entirely segregated until 1959 and progress at integration remained slow the ensuing decade), the contention served to wake up any of those who might have been dozing on the other end of the Zoom-based forum.
It was, all in all, a caffeinated performance that livened up the debate proceedings. But will it have any impact? Priddy and Diaz-Torres, as might be expected, seemed focused on not making any egregious, headline-grabbing mistakes while working to run out the clock to Election Day, hoping that voters will vote the Democratic ticket up and down the ballot.
At the debate (which, bizarrely, did not address the question of when Arlington students might someday again see the inside of a classroom), Diaz-Torres and Priddy each emphasized moving forward cautiously in new budget environment – one that saw the school system’s proposed record $700-plus-million fiscal 2021 budget slashed by $50 million when the pandemic began.
“We’re going to have to face the reality – we’re going to be facing really tough budgets for the next couple of years,” said Diaz-Torres, a former classroom teacher and currently an educational consultant.
(“Tough budgets” is, of course, a relative term – 95 percent or more of school districts around the country would salivate to have as much money as Arlington lavishes on its public schools, even under the retrenched budget.)
Like Walker, Diaz-Torres is a first-time candidate. Priddy, in constrast, is on the second stage of a somewhat normal political playbook for Arlington: Last year, he challenged incumbent Reid Goldstein for the Democratic endorsement and, while he lost, made no enemies along the way and thus positioned himself for a run this year. He finished second in the five-candidate Democratic caucus, coming from behind to overtake Steven Krieger via the party’s instant-runoff process.
At the debate, Priddy said the school system should work to protect the 80 percent of the budget that goes to compensation, and had no choice but to pay the 10 percent that goes to the school system’s spiraling debt service. The challenge, he said, was to find cuts within the remaining 10 percent.
“I know that I’m the right person to make those decisions,” he said.
Walker, by contrast, was talking less about cutbacks and more about new revenue – largely from the county government, which already funds about 80 percent of the school system’s budget.
“There is no reason why” county taxpayers shouldn’t be asked to pay more to address gaps in educational outcomes, she said.
“We are a resource-rich community,” Walker said. “We need to ask for more money from the county.”
Initially, Walker had been planning to compete in the same Democratic caucus as Priddy and Diaz-Torres. But after questions were raised about whether her job in the federal government prohibited her from running in a partisan nominating process, she dropped out and launched a bid as an independent.
Regardless, “I’m a lifelong Democrat,” Walker told the audience.
The two top vote-getters in the Nov. 3 race will succeed Tannia Talento and Nancy Van Doren, who opted not to seek new terms. Should Walker pull off an unexpected victory, she would be the first candidate not endorsed by Democrats elected to the School Board since David Foster, a Republican who won terms in 1999 and 2004.
• • •
First, the General Assembly intended elected school boards to be politically independent when it mandated elected school boards 25 years ago.
Second, McCaffrey again demonstrates his bias against Republican, Independent, and Third Party candidates.
Third, it's again obvious that the Local Media (SG, Inside Nova, ArlNow, Post) are largely responsible for one political party controlling Arlington for decades.
