InsideNoVa will expand distribution of its Prince William County weekly newspaper to 40,000 households for its annual election guide this week.
The election guide will appear in the Nov. 1 issue of the paper and will include an overview of all the local races on the ballot Nov. 5, as well as in-depth articles on many of the key elections in the county, as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. InsideNoVa/Prince William is usually distributed to 25,000 households each week.
“This is a watershed election for Prince William,” said Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVa. “It affects our daily lives far more than any national election. We want to do our part to make sure as many residents as possible are educated about the candidates and the issues.”
Among other races, voters will elect a new board of county supervisors chairman, as well as at least four new board members; a county school board chairman and school board members, and a new commonwealth’s attorney. Prince William voters will also decide the fate of two bond issues, and some of the area’s races for seats in the Virginia House of Delegates will be key as to which party controls that chamber of the General Assembly.
Copies of the Nov. 1 issue of InsideNoVa/Prince William will be delivered to households Friday and Saturday and will also be available at newsstands and racks. Readers who want to guarantee they receive the paper every week at their home can subscribe for $39 a year at www.insidenova.com/subscribe.
InsideNoVa’s complete election coverage throughout Northern Virginia is also available online at www.insidenova.com/news/election/. Election results will be posted on InsideNoVa.com as soon as they are available after polls close Nov. 5.
InsideNoVa/Prince William, based in Woodbridge, is the only local newspaper whose circulation is audited by an independent agency, the Circulation Verification Council, and the only local paper authorized by the Prince William County Circuit Court to serve as a newspaper of record. The paper started in 2013 as Prince William Today and changed its name in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.