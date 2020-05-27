Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy formally announced Wednesday that she is running for governor of Virginia in 2021.
A Democrat, Carroll Foy has served in the General Assembly since her first election in 2017 represented the 2nd District, which includes part of eastern Prince William County and North Stafford.
“Growing up, my family faced challenges — many of the same challenges Virginians face today. Back then, I was taught by my grandmother ‘if you have it, you have to give it.’ I’m ready to give my all to Virginians — that’s why I’m running for governor,” Carroll Foy said in a statement.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carroll Foy has called for comprehensive paid sick leave, an increase in unemployment benefits, stronger support for public school teachers and students and a new vote-by-mail system for the November election.
“This crisis has exposed what was just beneath the surface: in the wealthiest and most powerful nation in the world, in one of the wealthiest states in the country, working families don’t have what they need to thrive,” she said. “The status quo has left us with a deeply broken system where too many Virginians are working too hard for too little and can’t catch a break. “
Carroll Foy led the effort to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia. In her announcement, she also noted her work championing Medicaid expansion and new gun safety measures.
Carroll Foy is a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute — a member of the third class of female cadets — and worked as a public defender in Arlington County before her election in 2017.
If elected as governor, Carroll Foy would be the first African American woman in the U.S. to serve as governor. She would also be the first woman to serve as governor in Virginia.
Virginia's governor can’t serve two consecutive terms, keeping Gov. Ralph Northam out of the race. Other potential Democratic primary candidates include former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.
We'll have more on this announcement later today.
