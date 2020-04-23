The 8th District Republican Committee is likely to have a little longer to determine its nominee to take on U.S. Rep. Don Beyer.
The 8th District Republican Committee is likely to have a little longer to determine its nominee to take on U.S. Rep. Don Beyer.
A state judge in Richmond on April 21 ordered the Virginia Department of Elections to extend, from June 9 to July 28, the deadline for Republican committees in five Virginia congressional districts to have their nominees in place.
Ruling in a lawsuit filed by the 7th Congressional District Republican Committee, Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo agreed with Republicans that Gov. Northam’s ban on mass gatherings, which currently is slated to run through June 10, makes it unfeasible for political parties to select their nominees by the June 9 deadline.
Cavedo on April 14 had issued a temporary injunction on the matter, issuing a final ruling a week later.
The ruling also applies to GOP committees in the 4th, 5th, 8th, 10th and 11th congressional districts; each had planned to hold conventions in May to select their congressional nominees. The ruling does not alter the June 9 filing deadline for other contests.
In the 8th District, Republicans Jeff Jordan and Mark Ellmore are vying for the uphill battle of taking on Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Beyer. For Ellmore, it is a reprise of 2008, when he unsuccessfully challenged then-U.S. Rep. Jim Moran.
Republicans face an uphill battle, as the 8th District – which includes Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church and a portion of Fairfax County – is seen as probably the most reliably Democratic of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts. Beyer won 76 percent of the vote against Republican Thomas Oh in 2018, and did not face any intra-party challenges in his quest for renomination this year.
Leadership of the 8th District Republican Committee continues to operate under the assumption that its May 30 convention will go on, assuming restrictions on mass gatherings are eased by then. If not, the committee could either delay the convention or pivot to some kind of “virtual” gathering.
In addition to selecting its congressional nominee, the 8th District convention also will include selection of local delegates and alternates to the Republican National Convention, as well as selection of presidential electors. The 8th District party chairman, Mark Kelly, is unopposed for re-election.
For updates on the planning process, see the Website at https://vagop8cd.org/. For information on the 8th District Democratic Committee’s plans addressing virus-related issues, see the Website at https://www.va8thcddems.org/.
For updates on the planning process, see the Website at https://vagop8cd.org/. For information on the 8th District Democratic Committee’s plans addressing virus-related issues, see the Website at https://www.va8thcddems.org/.
