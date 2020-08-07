The Aug. 6 signature of Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr. formally placed five Arlington bond referendums totaling $144.6 million on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The package was requested in July by County Board members. While the judge’s signature is a largely pro-forma step, it is required for the bonds to make it to the ballot.
Voters will have their say on:
• A referendum totaling $52.65 million for county schools.
• A referendum totaling $50.84 million for stormwater projects.
• A referendum totaling $29.94 million for transportation and Metro.
• A referendum totaling $7.485 million for community infrastructure.
• A referendum totaling $3.63 million for parks and recreation.
Arlington voters have not turned down a local bond referendum in more than 40 years; most pass with between 60 percent and 80 percent of the vote.
Approval of the bonds does not mean the county government is required to sell them at any given time; a number of bonds approved in referendums years ago remain unsold. County officials had planned to go to the financial market this spring to sell previously approved bonds, but opted against it due to existing economic conditions.
The additional bond spending anticipated in the 2020 package will impact the county government’s debt-service payments, which are budgeted at $127 million in the fiscal year that began July 1 and are expected to grow to $138 million in the next fiscal year.
Traditionally, the Arlington government has gone to voters seeking approval of bond packages in November of even-numbered years. County officials have said it is possible they will seek approval of additional bonds in the fall of 2021, once the post-COVID-19 economic situation comes into clearer view.
The last time any bonds were rejected by the Arlington electorate came in 1979. Even though the voters green-lighted bond proposals for sewers and transportation by large margins that year, they overwhelmingly turned thumbs down on proposals for local and regional park funding.
Four years earlier, in 1975, county voters had been in an even more surly mood, rejecting seven of the eight local bond referendums on the ballot. The lone proposal to win support that year was a $15 million bond to improve wastewater-treatment facilities.
(1) comment
[thumbdown]Why doesn't Inside Nova / Sun Gazette report that at least $20 million of the bond funds will be used for dedicated recreation infrastructure? Where is the funding for critical needs, like water main replacement?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.