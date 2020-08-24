On Friday a federal judge ruled in favor of the American Civil Liberties Union and the League of Women Voters of Virginia (LWV-VA) to temporarily suspend the witness requirement for absentee ballots in the commonwealth during the COVID-19 health crisis.
Voters seeking to cast absentee ballots in Virginia are usually required to have a witness observe and sign the ballot envelope, but the pandemic has raised concerns about how this practice poses a challenge to voting access.
“Voting is essential to our democracy and should be safe and easy to do, even in a pandemic,” said Eden Heilman, legal director for the ACLU of Virginia. “Getting rid of the witness requirement is a simple way to keep absentee voters safe without sacrificing the safety of our election. No one should have to risk their health to vote.”
Eight states (Alaska, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Rhode Island, Wisconsin and Virginia) require absentee ballots to be signed by a witness ordinarily, but so far the requirement has been waived in Minnesota, South Carolina, Rhode Island and now Virginia.
Dr. Deborah Turner, president of the board of directors of the League of Women Voters of the United States, said in a press release that “this is the right move to protect voters while the pandemic rages on.
“Now we look to the rest of the states to follow Virginia’s example and make accommodations for voters, so they do not have to choose between their health and their vote.”
The deadline to request an absentee ballot in Virginia for the general election is Oct. 23, though ballots will start to be sent out as early as Sept. 18.
