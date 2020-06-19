The Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club has endorsed Democrat Takis Karantonis in the July 7 Arlington County Board special election.
“We highly value your dedication to the protection of the natural resources of Arlington, and we are confident that you will work to safeguard the quality of our climate, land, water and air,” said Rick Keller, chair of the local Sierra Club group that includes Arlington, in a message to Karantonis.
The organization also noted the involvement of Karantonis in Arlingtonians for a Clean Environment (now EcoAction Arlington), including service in 2011-13 as board chair.
Karantonis is facing off against Republican Bob Cambridge and independent Susan Cunningham in the special election, called to fill the seat of the late Erik Gutshall, who died in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.