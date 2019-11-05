Prince William County School Board Chairman Babur Lateef likely earned his first full four-year term in Tuesday’s election.
Lateef, who was supported by local Democrats, received 41,445 votes, or 51.43% of the vote, with 80% of precincts reporting. Alyson Satterwhite, the current Gainesville District board member supported by the Republican Party, received 33,321 votes. And independent candidate Stanley Bender received 5,819 votes.
Leteef was elected last fall to finish the term of former Chairman Ryan Sawyers, who resigned in early 2018. This November’s ballot was a replay of the special election with the same three candidates. Lateef had nearly 48% in last November’s special election.
He ran on a campaign promising to seek out more funding for local schools, both in Richmond and through a revenue-sharing agreement with the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
“The share that the schools get is too low,” Lateef told InsideNoVa last month. “I think it should be 61% or 62%. That will allow the schools to have money to catch up with the growth that’s been pushed on us moving forward.”
Lateef said he will work to convince the board of county supervisors that the division needs investment and the county needs a plan to address future development to allow the division to catch up with growth. “That would require funding for construction and renovations that could go above the revenue sharing agreement.”
