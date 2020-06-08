The Arlington League of Women Voters on June 20 will host a candidate forum featuring the three contenders for the July 7 County Board special election.
The event, slated to run from 1 to 2:30 p.m., will be presented online. Democrat Takis Karantonis, Republican Bob Cambridge and independent Susan Cunningham have been invited to participate.
For information on the event, and to register, see the Website at www.lwv-arlington.org.
