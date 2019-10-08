The League of Women Voters of the Fairfax Area will sponsor a Dranesville District candidate forum on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the McLean Community Center.
Among those invited to appear:
• Board of Supervisors, Dranesville District: Incumbent Democrat John Foust and Republican challenger Ed Martin.
• School Board, Dranesville District: Anastasia Karloutsos, Ardavan Mobasheri and Elaine Tholen.
This event is free and open to the public, and questions for the candidates will come from the audience. Questions can be submitted in advance through www.surveymonkey.com/r/LWVFA2019.
Following the formal session, an informal meet-and-greet session will allow direct audience interaction with the candidates.
For information, e-mail PR@lwv-fairfax.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.