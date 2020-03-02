With Virginia voters preparing to head to the polls Tuesday for the Democratic presidential primary, top elected officials are putting their support behind former Vice President Joe Biden. Over the weekend, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Rep. Jennifer Wexton announced their endorsements.
Late Sunday, Rep. Don Beyer announced he was endorsing Biden.
“Joe Biden is a statesman who has been tested by years of public service as a Senator and as the Vice President and most trusted counselor of President Barack Obama,” Beyer said. “He has the experience necessary to achieve progress and deliver results, and the ability to unite our party’s broad coalition and lead us to victory in November. As Virginians weigh their choices in Tuesday’s primary, I give my endorsement to Vice President Joe Biden.”
Wexton announced her endorsement of Biden earlier Sunday.
““We need a leader who will bring us together, unite us as one country, and restore the promise of America—I know that Joe Biden is that leader,” Wexton said in a statement. “Vice President Biden has dedicated his life to public service. He has the vision and experience to deliver results on the issues that matter most to Virginians, including his commitment to strengthen and rebuild the federal workforce.
Beyer had been one of the first members of Congress to endorse Pete Buttigieg in the Democratic primary, and only backed Biden after the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, announced he was ending his campaign Sunday.
In Beyer's statement, released by the Biden campaign, he began by praising Buttigieg's historic run.
" I remain honored to call Pete Buttigieg my friend, and look forward to what he will accomplish in time to come," Beyer said.
(2) comments
Who cares what they think?
The same number of people who care what you think.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.