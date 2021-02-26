A candidate for state attorney general says that, if elected, he’ll press for the authority to step in when local prosecutors will not act on specific cases.
“George Soros-backed commonwealth’s attorneys are not doing their jobs,” Del. Jason Miyares (R-Virginia Beach) said in remarks to the Arlington County Republican Committee.
Current state law only allows the state attorney general to intervene in local cases when asked to do so by local elected prosecutors. Miyares, a former prosecutor himself, said he would call for General Assembly action to change that.
Though not mentioning Arlington Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti or Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano – each of whom was elected in 2019 fueled by large out-of-state campaign contributions – Miyares said localities that embrace such prosecutors eventually will come to realize the folly of their ways.
“We know their policies fail – sometimes people need to see the result,” he said.
Republicans will choose their nominee for attorney general, and other statewide offices, at a convention slated for May in Lynchburg. Miyares topped the field in a recent poll of Arlington Republican Committee members, but his 7.7 percent of responses compared to nearly 83 percent of those participating who said they were undecided.
Current Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking to retain his post for a third four-year term, but before getting to the general election will need to beat back a challenge from Del. Jay Jones (D-Norfolk). Democrats will pick their nominee in a June primary.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
