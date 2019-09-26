The League of Women Voters of the Fairfax Area will host several upcoming candidate forums in the local area.
As part of the events, candidates for local office will participate in a moderated discussion, then the public will have the opportunity to interact with them.
Upcoming forums include:
• Hunter Mill District: Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Reston Community Center, 2310 Colts Neck Road.
• Providence District: Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Providence Community Center, 3001 Vaden Drive.
• Dranesville District: Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Drive.
For information, see the Website at www.lwv-fairfax.org.
