Apparently Arlington voters are good – very good – at following instructions.
Only 0.29 percent of the 28,000 mail-in ballots that had been received by the county’s election office as of Oct. 15 had problems that, if not addressed, would lead to their being invalidated, county elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer told Electoral Board members.
That’s a total of 81 that had “a wide variety of issues,” Reinemeyer said, up to and including not placing the ballot in the envelope before mailing.
Until this election cycle, state law did not allow election officials to reach out to voters and inform them of a problem. The General Assembly this year changed the law, and Arlington election officials are sending out letters to notify voters of any issues, following up with a phone call or e-mail if one is on file.
“Voters are being very responsive” when contacted, Reinemeyer said, with most taking steps to deal with the matter “almost immediately.”
The 28,000 mail ballots received as of mid-October represent about half those that had been requested by voters up to that point in Arlington.
The annual Live-In Arlington Info-Fair, produced by the Arlington County Department of Community Planning, Housing and Development, will be held in an online format this year due to the public-health situation.
The event is slated for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is designed for those seeking to purchase or rent homes in Arlington.
The event will feature free seminars, classes and advice from industry experts on topics ranging from seeking a home to financing a purchase.
The event is free. For information and registration, see the Website at www.arlingtonlife.org.
