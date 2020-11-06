The U.S. presidential race still was up in the air following the Nov. 3 election, but there was no confusion regarding Congressional incumbents representing Northern Virginia, whom voters re-elected by solid margins.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) defeated Republican challenger Daniel Gade to earn a third term. A former Virginia governor, Warner first was elected to the Senate in 2008, succeeding retiring U.S. Sen. John Warner (R).
According to unofficial tallies as of the morning of Nov. 4, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner received 2,332,355 votes (55.63 percent) to Gade’s 1,856,382 votes (44.28 percent). Voters cast 3,964 write-in ballots in the race, which accounted for 0.09 percent of the total.
Local Democrats also retained their seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
• In the 8th District, U.S. Rep. Donald Beyer (D) easily defeated Republican challenger Jeff Jordan, raking in 293,235 votes (75.57 percent) to Jordan’s 93,906 (22.2 percent), according to unofficial results. Voters cast 866 write-in ballots, amounting to 0.22 percent of the total.
Beyer, a former Virginia lieutenant governor, first was elected to Congress in 2014, succeeding longtime U.S. Rep. James Moran (D). His district is the only one of the three to include Arlington County; it also encompasses all of the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church and a portion of Fairfax County.
• In the 10th District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D) fended off a challenge from Republican Aliscia Andrews. According to the unofficial count, Wexton received 261,772 votes (56.36 percent) to Andrews’ 202,161 (43.53 percent). Voters turned in 498 write-in ballots, which took up 0.11 percent of the tally.
Wexton, a former state senator and prosecutor, first was elected to Congress in 2018, when she defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Barbara Comstock (R).
• In the 11th District, U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly (D) won a seventh term by solidly defeating Republican challenger Manga Anantatmula. According to unofficial results – with one of the district’s 164 precincts still not having turned in a tally in the immediate post-election period – Connolly received an unofficial tally of 271,400 votes (71.45 percent) compared with Anantatmula’s 107,368 (28.27 percent). Voters cast 1,084 write-in ballots in the race, which made up 0.29 percent of the total.
Connolly first was elected to Congress in 2008, succeeding retiring U.S. Rep. Tom Davis (R). Both men previously had served as chairmen of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.
Voters also passed two constitutional amendments on the ballot.
• Voters by a nearly 2-to-1 margin passed proposal to create a redistricting commission consisting of eight General Assembly members and eight Virginia citizens, who will redraw the commonwealth’s congressional and state legislative districts.
According to unofficial numbers, Virginia voters cast 2,446,101 ballots for the amendment (65.75 percent) and 1,273,924 against (34.25 percent).
The General Assembly will vote upon the commission’s recommended plan and the governor will have no role in the proceedings. If the commission fails to draw districts or state lawmakers fail to enact them by certain deadlines, the state’s Supreme Court will redraw the districts.
Democratic lawmakers pushed for the amendment when their party was in the minority in the General Assembly, but some had changes of heart following the party’s sweeping victories in the November 2019 elections, which gave the party majorities in both houses.
• Virginia voters by a 6-to-1 margin approved a state constitutional amendment to exempt from state and local taxation automobiles and pickup trucks owned and use primarily by or for U.S. military veterans or National Guard members who are 100-percent, permanently disabled due to service connected injuries.
Voters passed the amendment with 3,262,480 affirmative votes (85.97 percent) to 532,557 negative ones (14.03 percent).
