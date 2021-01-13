[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The monthly meeting of the Arlington County Democratic Committee (ACDC) came and went Jan. 6 without any candidacy announcements for those seeking elected office.
Party chair Jill Caiazzo said one candidate for local office had planned to make an announcement, but due to events in Washington (where protesters disrupted the formal ratification of Electoral College voting), the unnamed candidate opted to wait.
ACDC meetings from December through March traditionally serve as a jumping-off point for incumbents, challengers and others seeking office in the subsequent general election. Some do not consider candidacies, even if announced, as “official” until the contender makes his or her case in a kickoff before party members.
The Jan. 6 meeting was not without aspirants, however; two in what is a growing Democratic field for lieutenant governor introduced themselves to the party rank-and-file at the event, held online due to the public-health situation.
