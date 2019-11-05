Anyone looking for surprises in the Nov. 5 Arlington election came away disappointed, as the results confirmed the county’s reputation as a Democratic bastion.
County Board members Christian Dorsey and Katie Cristol cruised to their second two-year terms, easily defeating independents Arron O’Dell and Audrey Clement in a race that was never in doubt.
School Board member Reid Goldstein walked away with a new term, having been unopposed in the general election. And all seven members of the General Assembly will return to Richmond:
• State Sen. Janet Howell (D-32nd) defeated Republican Arthur Purves.
• Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-49th) defeated independent Terry Modglin.
Sens. Barbara Favola (D-31st) and Adam Ebbin (D-30th) and Dels. Rip Sullivan (D-48th), Patrick Hope (D-47th) and Mark Levine (D-45th) were unopposed.
Also unopposed were three incumbent Democratic constitutional officers: Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy, Treasurer Carla de la Pava and Sheriff Beth Arthur.
Also unopposed was Democrat Parisa Dehghani-Tafti for commonwealth’s attorney. Dehghani-Tafti defeated incumbent prosecutor Theo Stamos in a particularly nasty Democratic primary in June.
There were no state constitutional amendments or county bond referendums on the ballot.
