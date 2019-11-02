Former President Barack Obama announced his endorsements Saturday in several key Northern Virginia races that could decide control of the state legislature.
Obama endorsed Del. John Bell in his campaign for the open seat in the Senate's 13th District. He is running against Republican Geary Higgins in the race that could pull control away from the GOP.
In the House, Obama endorsed Josh Cole in his campaign in the 28th District against Republican Paul Milde, another high-profile battleground race.
Other Northern Virginia candidates Obama backed include Dan Helmer in his 40th District challenge against Republican Del. Tim Hugo and Del. Hala Ayala in a rematch with former Del. Rich Anderson in the 51st District.
"Proud to endorse an outstanding group of Virginia Democrats in Tuesday’s election—candidates who’ll not only advance the causes of equality, justice, and decency, but help ensure that the next decade of voting maps are drawn fairly," Obama said. "That’s good policy—and good for our politics."
Proud to endorse an outstanding group of Virginia Democrats in Tuesday’s election—candidates who’ll not only advance the causes of equality, justice, and decency, but help ensure that the next decade of voting maps are drawn fairly. That’s good policy—and good for our politics. pic.twitter.com/IljmKBq7Gm— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 2, 2019
Being endorsed by the worst president in modern US history is NOT something to be proud of!
