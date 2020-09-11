Despite lingering public-health concerns, Arlington is unlikely to face a shortage those who staff polling places on Nov. 3.
County residents have “really stepped up – we have received so many applications for pollworkers,” county elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer told delegates to the Arlington County Civic Federation on Sept. 8.
“We could not ask for better support,” she said of the public’s response. “We should be OK.”
Despite expectations that many ballots will be cast early – either by mail or in person – all 54 county precincts will be fully staffed to accommodate voters from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
County election officials already have had two trial runs, conducting a Republican U.S. Senate primary in late June and a County Board special election in early July.
Those, coupled with an ever-changing set of election legislation coming out of Richmond, has resulted in “a wild ride,” Reinemeyer acknowledged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.