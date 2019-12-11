Mike Webb hopes the third time will be the charm in his quest for elected office.
Webb is intimating he plans to seek the 2020 Republican nomination for 8th District U.S. House of Representatives, a seat currently held by Democrat Don Beyer.
“Don knows that I will bring the fight,” Webb said in an e-mail to the local Republican political leadership. “He cannot take anything for granted.”
Well, maybe, maybe not: Virginia’s 8th District has been one of the most reliably Democratic political fortresses in the nation, and Beyer has proved himself at the ballot box.
Webb, a retired U.S. Army officer, sought the Republican nomination in the 8th District in 2016. He lost to Charles Hernick, who went on to be defeated by Beyer.
Webb a year later ran for Arlington School Board, but was defeated by Democratic endorsee Monique O’Grady.
