Former Supervisor Paul V. Milde III on Tuesday announced that he will run again to represent the Aquia District on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.
Milde represented Aquia on the Board from 2006 through 2017. He will seek the Republican nomination in the June 8 primary, challenging first-term incumbent Cindy Shelton.
“With the unprecedented challenges facing its residents and families, businesses and county government over the last year, Stafford needs proven, effective leadership as to restore the quality of life we had come to expect,” Milde said in a news release. “As supervisor, I successfully fought to improve our quality of life by establishing and growing our parks, protecting our county’s natural beauty from development, improving our transportation network, and keeping our fiscal house in order."
Milde touted his efforts to obtain $1 billion in transportation funding, including improvements to Courthouse Road.
"Misguidedly, the county has approved projects that will further clog Courthouse Road, including one that will add substantial tractor-trailer traffic," he said. "The only way to address our transportation challenges is to embrace a comprehensive approach that coordinates available resources and prioritizes projects that alleviate traffic and congestion. I have demonstrated that ability before, and I am ready to do it again."
The Aquia District is comprised of Aquia, Brooke, Courthouse, and Government Island precincts in Stafford County.
